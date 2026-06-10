Juventus step up move for Aston Villa star

Juventus have intensified their pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez as they look to make a major statement between the posts this summer.

The Serie A giants have placed a new No.1 high on their transfer agenda and are now exploring whether a deal can be done.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Sky Italy, Juventus believe Martinez would be open to joining them if they can reach an agreement with Villa.

The Italian club have not yet made a direct approach to the Premier League side, but discussions are understood to be taking place through intermediaries.

Juventus previously looked at Liverpool’s Alisson, but he is expected to stay at Anfield. Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also admired, although Martinez now appears to be firmly in their thinking.

Villa face a key decision if formal contact arrives.

Track the biggest goalkeeper moves in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer guide.