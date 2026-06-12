West Ham lead four-club chase for Leyton Orient star

West Ham United are keen on signing Leyton Orient striker Dom Ballard as Nuno Espírito Santo prepares a major Championship rebuild.

The Hammers want attacking reinforcements after relegation and could now move for one of the EFL’s standout young forwards.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are interested in Ballard, with Bristol City, Swansea City and Werder Bremen also monitoring the 21-year-old.

The report suggests a move to the London Stadium is particularly appealing to the striker.

Ballard enjoyed a sensational first season at Leyton Orient after joining from Southampton, scoring 23 goals and adding four assists in 40 appearances.

His form saw him named both League One Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

Orient are expected to demand a major fee, possibly using Jay Stansfield’s Birmingham move as a benchmark. West Ham’s financial power could give them a clear advantage.