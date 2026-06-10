Exclusive: Newcastle join Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in race for £20m-rated Bundesliga wonderkid

Newcastle United have entered the race for Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski as the battle for one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young defenders heats up.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in Germany and is now attracting attention from several major clubs.

Poland international and Mainz centre-back Kacper Potulski. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com can exclusively reveal that Newcastle are keeping close tabs on Potulski, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

Dortmund are understood to have already seen a €20m bid rejected, with Mainz holding out for a bigger fee.

Potulski is under contract until 2028 and reportedly has no release clause, leaving Mainz in a strong position.

The 1.95m Poland international has been one of the breakout defensive talents of the season and was recently called into the senior national squad.

Dortmund’s move for Joane Gadou may change their stance, but Leverkusen and Newcastle remain in the mix.

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