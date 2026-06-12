Exclusive: Birmingham and Ipswich eye permanent move for Man Utd youngster

Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek as they weigh up potential permanent moves this summer.

The 22-year-old has rebuilt his momentum during a strong loan spell at Bristol City and is expected to attract interest if United decide to reshape their goalkeeping group.

Ontheminute.com understands that Birmingham and Ipswich are monitoring Vitek’s situation with a view to a full-time deal.

The Czech keeper remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, but United may have a decision to make if regular senior football cannot be guaranteed next season.

Vitek signed a new United contract in January 2024 and later joined Accrington Stanley on loan, before gaining further experience with Blau-Weiss Linz and Bristol City.

Birmingham and Ipswich both see him as a high-upside option with first-team experience and room to grow.