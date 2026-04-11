Exclusive: Aston Villa join Spurs and Bundesliga giants in keeping tabs on Anderlecht midfielder

Aston Villa have entered the race for Nathan De Cat, adding fresh Premier League interest to one of Europe’s most closely watched teenage midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur are already strongly linked with the Anderlecht talent, while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs on his rapid rise in Belgium.

With the summer window approaching, the battle for his signature is starting to gather real pace.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are now among the clubs showing serious interest in the 17-year-old, whose performances have earned growing attention from across the continent.

De Cat is regarded as a midfielder with maturity beyond his years, combining defensive discipline with composure in possession.

Tottenham have been heavily mentioned in connection with the Belgium youth international, but Villa’s emergence adds another layer to the fight.

Leipzig and Leverkusen remain firmly in the picture too, meaning Anderlecht could face a major test if interest turns into formal offers this summer.