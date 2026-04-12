Exclusive: Inter and Leverkusen join Premier League giants in race for Swiss youngster

Roggerio Nyakossi is attracting interest from across Europe, with Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen now also said to be watching the Swiss defender ahead of the summer window.

The OH Leuven centre-back is already being linked with several Premier League clubs, but Ontheminute.com understands that there has been fresh attention from the continent that has made his situation even more intriguing.

Reports have already suggested strong interest from England, with Chelsea and Liverpool among the clubs tracking the Switzerland Under-21s captain.

Aston Villa have also been mentioned as another possible contender, and the growing list of admirers suggests Nyakossi could become one of the more closely followed defensive names this summer.

The 22-year-old remained in Belgium in January as Leuven focused on their season, but a bigger move now appears increasingly realistic.

With his contract entering a key stage, Inter and Leverkusen could now add serious competition to an already crowded race for his signature. Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also reported to be keeping tabs on Nyakossi.