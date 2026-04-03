Exclusive: Aston Villa join Chelsea and Liverpool in race for Swiss defender

Aston Villa have now emerged as another club keeping close tabs on Roggerio Nyakossi, adding fresh intrigue to the growing battle for the Switzerland Under-21s captain.

The OH Leuven defender is attracting increasing Premier League attention ahead of the summer window, and Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are now appearing ready to rival some of England’s biggest clubs for his signature.

Reports have already suggested that Chelsea and Liverpool are among the sides monitoring the 22-year-old centre-back, and Villa’s interest only strengthens the sense that Nyakossi could be heading for a major move.

With just one year soon left on his current deal, his situation is becoming more appealing to interested clubs.

Nyakossi stayed in Belgium during January to help Leuven in their fight to avoid trouble, but a summer exit now looks far more realistic.

Villa’s interest could make this one even more competitive, with several Premier League teams watching developments closely.

Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also reported to be keeping tabs on Nyakossi.