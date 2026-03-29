Chelsea and Liverpool set for transfer tussle for Swiss defender

Chelsea and Liverpool are both emerging as serious contenders for Roggerio Nyakossi, with the Premier League rivals now linked with a summer move for the Switzerland Under-21s captain.

The towering OH Leuven centre-back is attracting growing attention ahead of the transfer window, and his future is becoming one to watch closely.

According to The Sun, Nyakossi could be on the move this summer as he heads towards the final year of his current contract in Belgium. That situation has put several clubs on alert, with a step up to a bigger European league now looking increasingly possible.

The 22-year-old was already on the radar of clubs across Europe in January, but stayed with Leuven to help the club in its fight for survival.

Chelsea and Liverpool are now said to be tracking developments closely, while Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on him.