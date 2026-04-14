PSG line up £100m move for Aston Villa star

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a huge summer move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, with the French champions ready to test Villa’s resolve for one of the Premier League’s fastest-rising attackers.

The England international has exploded into the spotlight with his powerful displays, and interest is now building rapidly around one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards.

According to Fichajes.net, PSG are lining up a move worth around £100m for Rogers as Luis Enrique looks to add more pace, versatility and attacking quality to his squad.

But the Ligue 1 giants are not alone, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich also watching the Villa man closely.

Aston Villa are in a strong position because Rogers remains under contract until 2031.

Even so, the scale of interest could make this one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer if formal offers begin to arrive.