Newcastle Utd join race for Liverpool and Spurs target as Brighton face contract test

Newcastle United are stepping up their interest in Jan Paul van Hecke, with the Brighton defender now emerging as a serious target ahead of the summer window.

The Dutch centre-back has built a strong reputation with his performances on the south coast, and Newcastle are now looking to move into the battle for one of the Premier League’s most in-demand defenders.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are trying to put themselves in a strong position as uncertainty grows around Van Hecke’s contract situation at Brighton.

The Seagulls want to secure him to a new deal, but a sale could come into play if no breakthrough is reached.

Liverpool and Tottenham have already been linked with the 25-year-old, which means Newcastle may face stiff competition if the race gathers pace.

Van Hecke’s desire to test himself at the highest level is only likely to increase interest as the transfer window draws closer.