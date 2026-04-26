Exclusive: Chelsea join race for Anderlecht teenager as interest spreads

Chelsea are now also keeping close tabs on Nathan De Cat, adding another major name to the expanding list of clubs tracking the Anderlecht teenager.

The highly rated midfielder is already attracting attention from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, and the race for his signature is starting to look increasingly crowded.

Ontheminute.com understands that De Cat’s development has put several elite clubs on alert, with Chelsea now emerging as fresh admirers of the 17-year-old.

His calmness on the ball, tactical intelligence and maturity in midfield have made him one of the most closely watched young talents in Belgium.

Rather than being a simple two-club contest, the battle for De Cat is now growing into a wider European chase.

Premier League sides continue to circle, while strong Bundesliga interest remains in place. If that momentum continues, Anderlecht could soon find themselves under serious pressure to hold onto one of their brightest prospects.