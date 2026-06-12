Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle join five-club race for World Cup defender

Liverpool, Leeds United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton are all showing interest in FC Midtjylland defender Lee Han-beom as his profile continues to rise during South Korea’s World Cup campaign.

The 23-year-old centre-back has become one of Asia’s most exciting defensive exports after impressing in Denmark and on the international stage.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League quintet have all checked on Lee in recent months. His assured display in South Korea’s 2-1 World Cup win over the Czech Republic has only strengthened interest from clubs already monitoring his development.

Lee joined Midtjylland from FC Seoul in 2023 and recently scored the winning goal in the Danish Cup final against FC Copenhagen.

His composure on the ball, physical presence and tactical flexibility have made him attractive to scouts.

His contract has just 12 months left to run, which could force Midtjylland into a decision this summer.

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