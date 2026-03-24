Championship promotions odds revealed: These are the favourites to get promoted to the Premier League

Coventry are basically sure to go up in the 2025/26 Championship. The football odds market has them at 1.01 for promotion, and the live table backs the confidence.

As of March 24, 2026, Coventry sit top on 80 points from 39 games, nine clear of second-placed Middlesbrough.

The main fight is now for the other automatic spot. Ipswich Town 1.57 and Middlesbrough 1.66 are strongly fancied and both have been playing like promotion sides for weeks, with consistency and squad depth driving expectations.

The play-off picture remains volatile. Millwall 3.75 and Southampton 4.50 are the headline challengers, while Hull City 11.00 and Wrexham 13.00 are the lively outsiders.

Long shots include Derby County 41.00 and Norwich 51.00.

For football betting fans, the football odds say the title race is done, the drama is behind Coventry.