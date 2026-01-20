Norwich open talks for Bodo/Glimt star

Norwich City have stepped up their January recruitment plans after opening talks to sign Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh.

The Canaries are keen to add more firepower to their attack and have identified the Danish forward as a serious option as negotiations gather pace.

According to Sky Sports News, Norwich have already lodged an opening proposal with the Norwegian champions, with discussions continuing as both clubs assess the structure of a potential deal.

Hogh is understood to be one of several forwards under consideration as the Championship side look to sharpen their cutting edge.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Scandinavia with his movement, physical presence and goal threat, making him an attractive target for clubs outside Norway.

He remains under contract at Bodo/Glimt for another three years, which could strengthen their hand in talks.

Norwich are hopeful progress can be made as the window moves on.