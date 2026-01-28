Norwich City step up chase for striker with €8m bid as Celtic circle

Norwich City have stepped up their pursuit of Kasper Hogh after submitting an improved package worth around €8million, including add-ons, to Bodo/Glimt as they push for a late January breakthrough.

The Championship side are keen to add firepower before the window closes and believe the Danish striker fits their profile.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks are ongoing with the Norwegian champions, with Norwich hopeful of finding common ground.

However, they are not alone in the race. Celtic are also tracking Hogh closely and have made contact as they explore attacking reinforcements of their own.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Europe and domestically, earning admirers with his pace, movement and goal threat.

Bodo/Glimt remain under no pressure to sell, with Høgh tied to a long-term deal, but interest is building fast as deadline day approaches.