Exclusive: Sunderland monitor Cercle Brugge star ahead of summer transfer window

Sunderland are keeping close tabs on Cercle Brugge defender Flavio Nazinho as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

The 22-year-old left-back has impressed in the Belgian Pro League this season with his attacking output and composure in possession.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland have been keeping a close eye on Nazinho’s development as competition for his signature begins to grow across Europe.

Nazinho, who joined Cercle Brugge from Sporting CP in 2024, is under contract until 2028. He has featured regularly this season, contributing goals and assists from defence while showcasing strong recovery pace and technical quality on the ball.

The Portugal youth international is also attracting Bundesliga interest, with Stuttgart among the clubs monitoring him.

Sunderland are understood to be weighing up a potential move as they look to strengthen at left-back ahead of the new campaign.