Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sunderland circle Celtic star after £25m January rejection

Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sunderland are all showing interest in Celtic midfielder Arne Engels as the summer transfer race begins to heat up.

The 22-year-old Belgian has emerged as a serious target for clubs looking to add energy, quality and long-term value in midfield.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest remain keen after seeing several bids rejected in January, including a final offer worth £25m.

Their interest could become even more urgent with Manchester City continuing to pursue Elliot Anderson, leaving Forest to assess potential midfield replacements.

Fulham are also in the picture, despite still searching for a new head coach following Marco Silva’s departure.

Sunderland have joined the chase too, adding another Premier League option for the Celtic star.

Engels is under contract at Parkhead until 2028, meaning Celtic are in a strong position.

For more breaking deals, visit our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer spotlight.