Hull City plot free transfer move to beat Rangers and Middlesbrough

Hull City are weighing up a move for former Sunderland captain Dan Neil as they prepare for their Premier League return.

The 24-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer and has quickly become one of the most attractive names on the market.

According to TEAMtalk, Hull are showing strong interest in Neil, but face competition from Rangers and Middlesbrough.

The Ibrox side have already held talks, while Boro are considering him as a possible replacement for Hayden Hackney, who is attracting Premier League interest.

Neil’s leadership, energy and Championship experience make him an appealing target. He made more than 200 appearances for Sunderland and spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Hull could hold a major advantage if they offer Premier League football, especially after beating Middlesbrough in the play-off final.

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