Facebook Twitter WhatsApp
Home England Man Utd dealt injury blow after Arsenal heroics

Man Utd dealt injury blow after Arsenal heroics

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United face a significant setback with Patrick Dorgu expected to be sidelined for around 10 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old pulled up while chasing a long pass during the second half of Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal, a match in which he also found the net with a stunning half-volley.

According to The Athletic, United’s medical staff are still finalising assessments, but early indications point towards a lengthy absence that could rule Dorgu out until after the March international break. That timeline would see him miss a crucial run of fixtures as the season enters a decisive phase.

Dorgu has thrived since being redeployed further forward, impressing under interim boss Michael Carrick after initially featuring as a wing-back earlier in the campaign. His energy and end product have quickly made him a key option.

The Denmark international has registered three goals and three assists in 22 league appearances this season, and his absence adds to United’s growing injury concerns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Copyright © 2001-2026, Ontheminute.com