Man Utd dealt injury blow after Arsenal heroics

Manchester United face a significant setback with Patrick Dorgu expected to be sidelined for around 10 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old pulled up while chasing a long pass during the second half of Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal, a match in which he also found the net with a stunning half-volley.

According to The Athletic, United’s medical staff are still finalising assessments, but early indications point towards a lengthy absence that could rule Dorgu out until after the March international break. That timeline would see him miss a crucial run of fixtures as the season enters a decisive phase.

Dorgu has thrived since being redeployed further forward, impressing under interim boss Michael Carrick after initially featuring as a wing-back earlier in the campaign. His energy and end product have quickly made him a key option.

The Denmark international has registered three goals and three assists in 22 league appearances this season, and his absence adds to United’s growing injury concerns.