Aston Villa, Man City, Spurs and Leeds Utd keeping tabs on Czech star

Aston Villa, Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Viktoria Plzen playmaker Pavel Sulc.

Czech outlet EFotbal reports that the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Tottenham and Leeds United have had scouts to watch the 24-year-old this season.

The four clubs have been impressed by what they have seen of the midfielder, according to the report.

Sulc came close to joining Spanish side Getafe last season, according to Sesnam Zpravy, but they failed to agree on a fee with the Czech outfit.

Viktoria Plzen are reportedly looking for between €8-10 million if they are to sell the Czech international in the summer transfer window.

Bundesliga side Stuttgart and MLS outfit Real Salt Lake have also been reported to be interested in signing Pavel Sulc this summer.