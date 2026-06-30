EXCLUSIVE: Charlton and Stoke eye move for Newcastle striker

Charlton Athletic and Stoke City are keeping tabs on Newcastle United striker Sean Neave ahead of a potential loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old as Newcastle consider the next step in his development.

Neave has been highly rated inside the Magpies’ academy and a temporary switch could give him the senior minutes needed to continue his progress.

The young forward has impressed at youth level and has already been around the Newcastle first-team environment.

He has also been capped by England at youth level, adding to his reputation as one of the club’s more interesting attacking prospects.

Both Charlton and Stoke may provide a Championship test if Newcastle decide he is ready for that level.

No final decision has been made, but a loan is expected to be considered.

Follow every top-flight loan move and summer deal in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.