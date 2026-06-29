Brighton join Premier League chase for £35m World Cup star

Brighton are keeping a close eye on Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara after his impressive performances at the World Cup.

The Telegraph reports that Brighton are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the AS Monaco star, who is valued at around £35million.

Newcastle United have also been linked with the 22-year-old, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford are believed to be admirers as the summer race begins to build.

Camara has become a regular figure for Monaco since joining from Metz and has continued to enhance his reputation on the international stage.

His energy, technical quality and ability to operate in midfield make him an obvious fit for clubs looking to add younger, high-upside talent.

Brighton’s interest is no surprise given their strong record of identifying emerging stars before bigger transfer battles develop.

With several Premier League sides watching, Camara could become one of the midfield names to follow closely after the World Cup.