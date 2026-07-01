Huddersfield, Rotherham and Shrewsbury battle for midfielder

Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town are all working on moves for Wealdstone midfielder Dylan Kadji this summer.

Football Insider reports that the 22-year-old has attracted strong EFL interest after an impressive season in the National League.

Huddersfield are exploring a deal that could hand Kadji a League One opportunity, while Rotherham and Shrewsbury are also pushing for moves.

Kadji made 37 league appearances for Wealdstone last season, scoring twice and providing four assists. His energy and presence in midfield helped Gary Waddock’s side stay comfortably clear of relegation trouble.

The former Bristol City youngster is now in line for another shot in the Football League. He made four senior appearances for the Robins earlier in his career and also had loan spells with Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers.

After rebuilding in non-league, Kadji could now be set for a major summer step up.