Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn lining up moves for Huddersfield Town striker

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers are preparing to battle for Huddersfield Town striker Joe Taylor this summer.

Football Insider reports that both clubs are lining up moves for the 23-year-old after his impressive loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Taylor joined Wigan in January and still finished as their top scorer, hitting 11 goals in just 21 appearances.

That form has put him firmly on the radar. Blackburn can offer Championship football, while Wednesday are targeting an immediate return to the second tier after relegation. Both clubs believe Taylor could add goals and sharp movement to their attack.

Huddersfield paid around £3million to sign the Welsh forward from Luton Town in January 2024, so any exit is unlikely to be cheap. Taylor is also under contract until 2029.

He has now delivered strong loan spells at both Lincoln City and Wigan, making him one of League One’s most reliable finishers.