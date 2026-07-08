Millwall and Watford join seven-club chase for free agent midfielder

Archie Collins is at the centre of a major EFL transfer battle after leaving Peterborough United as a free agent.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that Millwall, Watford and Portsmouth are all interested in the 26-year-old midfielder. League One clubs Oxford United, Huddersfield Town, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday are also in the race, with Collins expected to make a decision shortly.

The midfielder left Peterborough after his contract expired, having previously rejected a lucrative new deal at London Road.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony had claimed the offer was the biggest he had ever put forward to a player.

Collins impressed again last season, making 45 League One appearances and contributing two goals and seven assists from midfield.

Championship football could now be on the table for the former Peterborough man, but he also has strong League One options.

His availability on a free transfer has made him one of the most in-demand EFL midfielders this summer.