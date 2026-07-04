Huddersfield and Wigan battle for free-agent defender

Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic are both keen on signing free-agent defender Kieran Ngwenya this summer.

Football Insider reports that the League One duo have registered their interest in the 23-year-old, who left Dunfermline Athletic at the end of last season. St Mirren are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Ngwenya made 27 appearances in all competitions last term and scored four goals in the Scottish Championship.

He was offered a new deal by Dunfermline, but is now available on a free transfer.

The Trinidad and Tobago international can play at centre-back or across the full-back positions, giving interested clubs valuable defensive flexibility.

Wigan are looking to add more bodies at the back, while Huddersfield are also assessing options ahead of the new campaign.

Ngwenya previously came through Aberdeen’s setup and has built his reputation through spells in Scottish football.

A move south of the border could now be on the cards.