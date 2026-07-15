EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham City eye move for Viking forward

Birmingham City are looking towards Norway as they assess a possible move for Viking forward Peter Christiansen.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Championship side are showing interest in the Danish attacker after his impressive form in the Eliteserien.

Christiansen has become an important player for Viking, offering pace, movement and a consistent threat in the final third.

The 25-year-old is not an unknown quantity in Scandinavia. Before joining Viking, he built his reputation in Denmark with Sønderjyske, where his goal return helped earn him a move to Norway.

Birmingham are expected to look at several attacking options this summer as they try to build a squad capable of competing strongly next season.

Christiansen’s profile is understood to appeal because he can lead the line, run channels and press aggressively from the front.

No deal is advanced at this stage, but Birmingham are now watching his situation closely.