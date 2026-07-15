Portsmouth and Blackburn eye West Brom defender

Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing West Brom defender Alfie Gilchrist as both clubs look to strengthen their backlines this summer.

Sky Sports News reports that the 22-year-old has emerged as a loan target for the Championship pair.

Gilchrist only joined West Brom from Chelsea last year in a deal worth an initial £1.2million, potentially rising to £2million.

The defender is tied down at The Hawthorns until 2029, but his first season with the Baggies did not go to plan. He made 15 appearances as West Brom narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

Gilchrist previously impressed during a loan spell at Sheffield United, where he played regularly before injury disrupted his progress.

West Brom’s stance is not yet clear, and allowing him to leave would reduce their defensive depth. However, Portsmouth and Blackburn are now monitoring the situation closely.