Wrexham agree £7.2m deal for Serie A defender

Wrexham have agreed a deal to sign Fiorentina centre-back Matias Moreno as Phil Parkinson looks to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Championship side have struck an agreement worth €8.5million, around £7.2million, for the Argentine defender.

Fiorentina are also set to keep a 50 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Moreno is expected to leave the Serie A club after spending last season on loan in Spain with Levante.

The 22-year-old began his career in Argentina before moving to Fiorentina in 2024, where he made 12 appearances during his first campaign in Italy.

Wrexham finished seventh last season and are now moving quickly to add more quality to their squad. Landing Moreno would represent another ambitious statement from the North Wales club as they prepare for another promotion push.