Wrexham ready to hijack Millwall move for Sunderland star

Wrexham AFC are looking to beat Millwall to the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in what could become a key Championship transfer battle.

Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that both Wrexham and Millwall are interested in a loan deal for the 26-year-old.

Patterson spent the second half of last season at Millwall and impressed during their promotion push, keeping seven clean sheets in 16 appearances.

Millwall want him back after finishing third before play-off heartbreak, but Wrexham are now threatening to disrupt those plans.

The Red Dragons narrowly missed out on the top six and are expected to strengthen again as they chase another step towards the Premier League.

Patterson’s Sunderland future appears uncertain after Robin Roefs became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. A permanent exit would reportedly cost between £8million and £10million.

If Wrexham land Patterson, it could also open the door for Arthur Okonkwo to leave in search of regular football.