Brighton join Napoli and Cagliari in race for Leverkusen wonderkid

Brighton have joined Napoli and Cagliari in the race to sign highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Andrea Natali.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the 18-year-old defender could leave Leverkusen this summer, with all three clubs keen on securing his signature.

Brighton are now firmly in the mix as they continue to target young players with strong long-term potential.

Natali is regarded as one of the more interesting defensive prospects in European football. The teenager has been developing at Leverkusen, but a move away could now open the door for regular senior football and a clearer pathway.

Napoli and Cagliari are both pushing from Italy, while Brighton’s strong reputation for developing young talent could make them an attractive option.

The Seagulls have built their recruitment model around identifying future stars early, and Natali fits that profile perfectly.

A summer decision now appears to be approaching.