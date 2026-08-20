West Ham and Burnley circle Sunderland winger in surprise transfer race

Sunderland face an early decision over Jocelin Ta Bi after West Ham and Burnley registered interest in the young winger.

The 21-year-old has only been on Wearside for several months but is already attracting attention elsewhere.

The Daily Mail reports that both clubs have expressed an interest in Ta Bi, although negotiations have not progressed beyond that stage. Sunderland therefore remain in control and are under no contractual pressure to sell.

Ta Bi arrived from Israeli side Maccabi Netanya in January, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. His senior involvement has so far been limited, but he featured against Oxford United in the FA Cup before starting the Premier League meeting with Fulham.

Those opportunities offered a glimpse of his potential despite his lack of regular minutes. West Ham and Burnley may believe they can provide a clearer first-team pathway.

Sunderland must now decide whether the winger will receive enough minutes to continue his development while rival interest grows before the deadline.