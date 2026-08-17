EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland join Ipswich in £15m race for Bundesliga attacker

Sunderland have joined the race for SC Freiburg attacker Derry Scherhant as they assess late-window options across the front line.

The Black Cats are considering whether the 23-year-old’s pace and flexibility would strengthen their Premier League squad.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland’s interest remains exploratory, with no formal approach made. Scherhant can play from either flank or through the middle, giving potential buyers several options.

Ipswich Town’s interest was previously reported, with the Tractor Boys making a considerable push for the German. Their presence could force Sunderland to decide quickly whether to open negotiations.

Freiburg are under no pressure to sell after signing Scherhant from Hertha Berlin last summer. He produced seven goals and two assists across 44 appearances during his debut campaign.

A fee of at least €17.5m, around £15m, may be required to start serious talks. Freiburg coach Julian Schuster intends to keep Scherhant, meaning either English club may need to present an exceptional package before the deadline.