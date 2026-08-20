Wrexham ponder stunning Leeds United raid

Wrexham are weighing up a bold move for Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha as they search for another attacking addition.

The ambitious Welsh club have identified the 27-year-old as a potential headline signing before the transfer window closes.

The Daily Mail reports that Wrexham are showing interest in the Germany international, who moved to Elland Road from Wolfsburg last summer. No agreement has been reported, but securing a player from Leeds would underline the club’s determination to keep progressing.

Nmecha scored seven goals across 37 appearances during his first season with United. His physical presence and experience in England and Germany could give Wrexham a different option through the centre.

The Red Dragons are also considering defensive reinforcements. Free agent Axel Tuanzebe, a DR Congo international, is another player under discussion.

Both targets would represent eye-catching additions. However, Wrexham may need to move quickly if they want to turn their interest into completed deals before the deadline.