Hull City hold advanced talks over new deal for promotion hero

Hull City are moving closer to securing John Egan’s future as the experienced defender negotiates a new contract at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers want the centre-back settled before their Premier League campaign gathers pace.

Football Insider reports that discussions with the 33-year-old are at an advanced stage. Egan’s existing agreement expires next summer, leaving Hull determined to prevent further speculation and ward off Championship interest.

The Republic of Ireland international was central to last season’s promotion success. He made 42 league appearances and became an influential figure inside the dressing room.

Egan also brings valuable top-flight knowledge after playing 73 Premier League matches for Sheffield United. That experience could prove vital as Sergej Jakirovic’s side battle to preserve their newly regained status.

Hull have strengthened their defensive ranks with Nobel Mendy and Lucas Herrington. However, Egan remains firmly in the club’s plans, and a renewal would underline his importance both on the pitch and behind the scenes.