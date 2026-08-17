Hull City battle Porto and Sporting for Norwich City star

Norwich City face a major battle to keep Mohamed Toure after Hull City, FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon identified the striker as a late-window target.

Rudy Galetti reports on X that Hull and Porto have already contacted Norwich to enquire about the 22-year-old.

Sporting are also monitoring him as a possible replacement for Luis Suarez, who is attracting interest elsewhere.

Toure has needed little time to transform his status at Carrow Road. Since joining from Randers in January, the Australia international has registered 11 goals and four assists across only 14 appearances.

His pace, movement and finishing suit three very different destinations. Hull can offer Premier League football, while the Portuguese pair provide a route into European competition.

Norwich reportedly paid around £2.6million for Toure, so any sale could generate a rapid profit. However, replacing their most productive forward during the final weeks of the window may be far more difficult than banking a sizeable fee.