EXCLUSIVE: Brentford join Ipswich and Sunderland in £15m race for Bundesliga attacker

Brentford are considering a move for SC Freiburg attacker Derry Scherhant, adding another Premier League option to the German’s list of admirers.

The Bees are assessing whether his versatility and direct style could complement their forward line.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford have yet to make a formal approach. Sunderland are also considering the 23-year-old, while Ipswich Town have been credited with a considerable push for his signature.

Scherhant can cover both wings and play centrally. His pace, strength and willingness to attack space could suit a Brentford side comfortable playing with intensity and breaking quickly.

Freiburg secured Scherhant from Hertha Berlin for around €2m last summer. He responded with seven goals and two assists across 44 appearances, rapidly increasing his value.

The Bundesliga club want at least €17.5m, approximately £15m, before considering a sale. Head coach Julian Schuster plans to keep the attacker, so Brentford must decide whether to challenge Sunderland and Ipswich with an offer before the window closes.