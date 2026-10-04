EXCLUSIVE: West Brom add Norwegian midfielder to transfer watchlist

West Bromwich Albion are keeping a close eye on Viking midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen as the Baggies explore potential additions for a future transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands West Brom have added the Norway international to their scouting list.

Southampton and Bristol City have also been monitoring the 25-year-old, creating fresh English interest around one of Viking’s key performers.

Askildsen has impressed in the Eliteserien this season, combining a physical presence with a composed approach in possession.

His route has already taken him from Norway to Serie A and Denmark, with spells at Sampdoria, Lecce and Midtjylland. That experience could make him a ready-made option for the demands of the Championship.

West Brom’s interest remains at an early stage, but a sustained finish to the Norwegian season could influence whether their admiration becomes an approach in January.