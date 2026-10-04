EXCLUSIVE: Leverkusen join Premier League race for Brazilian defender

Bayer Leverkusen have expanded their South American recruitment watch by placing Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias on their list of potential targets.

The Bundesliga club are monitoring the Brazilian’s development as they consider future defensive additions.

Ontheminute.com understands Leverkusen have joined Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in following the 19-year-old. Their involvement adds a high-level continental option to an increasingly competitive race.

Dias’ first senior Brazil call-up has accelerated attention. But he is more than a prospect, having accumulated almost 50 senior appearances since Athletico handed him a first-team role in 2025.

His left foot and composure on the ball are likely to appeal to Leverkusen’s possession-based approach, while regular Bundesliga football could prove an attractive route into Europe.

Athletico are considering improved terms for Dias, whose current contract expires in 2028. Any interested club will therefore face difficult talks as his profile rises.