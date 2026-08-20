EXCLUSIVE: Doncaster Rovers join Championship pair in showing interest in Manchester City gem

Doncaster Rovers have entered the picture for Manchester City prospect Kian Noble as they consider adding the youngster on loan before the transfer deadline.

Ontheminute.com understands that Rovers are assessing how Noble could fit into their squad. No formal approach is believed to have been made, leaving their interest at an exploratory stage.

Swansea City and Portsmouth had already identified the City youngster as a possible temporary recruit. Their involvement creates a choice between Championship exposure and a Doncaster move that could provide a clearer route to regular starts.

That pathway may become Rovers’ strongest negotiating card. Manchester City are expected to focus closely on playing time, tactical suitability and the role offered when selecting any loan destination.

Doncaster would therefore need to present a convincing development plan rather than simply register interest. If they can guarantee meaningful responsibility, Rovers could become serious contenders despite competition from two clubs operating higher in the EFL.