Preston North End, Millwall and Stoke City target set to snub £1m Hull City exit

Cody Drameh is increasingly expected to remain at Hull City despite transfer interest from Preston North End, Millwall and Stoke City.

Sky Sports News reports that the right-back prefers to fight for Premier League minutes rather than accept any of the opportunities currently available. Hull have not recruited another specialist in his position, improving his prospects of featuring.

Preston and Stoke have reportedly submitted bids worth around £1million, while Millwall and other clubs have made enquiries. However, none of those approaches has persuaded Drameh that leaving is the right move.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract and can speak to overseas clubs from January regarding a free transfer next summer. Staying therefore allows him to test himself in the top flight before reassessing his future.

Unless a particularly attractive offer arrives before the deadline, Drameh will stay with the Tigers. Hull begin their Premier League campaign away at Manchester United on Saturday.