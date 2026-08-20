Leicester City battle Burnley and Stoke City in £2.8m race for Ghanaian midfielder

Leicester City have joined Burnley and Stoke City in the race for Real Zaragoza midfielder Yussif Saidu. All three English clubs have made enquiries as the versatile Ghanaian moves closer to a possible exit from Spain.

Spanish outlet El Periodico De Aragon reports that Zaragoza are prepared to approve a loan containing a mandatory purchase clause. The proposed structure would include an initial €300,000 fee, followed by a €3million permanent payment.

Turkish side Amed SK and Austria’s Rapid Vienna are also monitoring the 21-year-old, creating growing competition before the deadline.

Saidu can operate as a defensive midfielder or centre-back. He combines physical strength with an ability to carry possession, making him an intriguing option for several systems.

The youngster joined Zaragoza from Ghanaian club Dansoman Wise and is contracted until 2030. Leicester could potentially offer the clearest route to regular starts in League One, while Burnley and Stoke may provide an immediate opportunity in the Championship.