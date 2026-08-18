Preston North End, Swansea and Leicester dealt major Liverpool transfer blow

Preston North End, Swansea City and Leicester City have suffered a transfer setback after Liverpool decided to keep midfielder James McConnell beyond the summer deadline.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon page that the Reds expect to retain the 21-year-old until at least January. That closes the door on an immediate move and forces all three interested clubs to consider alternatives.

McConnell returned to Anfield after spending last season on loan with Ajax. He has since featured during Liverpool’s summer programme, giving the coaching staff another opportunity to assess his readiness for a first-team role.

The midfielder has made 13 senior competitive appearances for Liverpool and remains under contract until 2030. That long-term deal leaves the Premier League club in complete control of his development.

The decision may be particularly frustrating for Preston following Ben Whiteman’s move to Wrexham. Swansea and League One newcomers Leicester also need midfield additions, but McConnell now appears unavailable until the winter window.