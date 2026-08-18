Aston Villa reopen talks for €30m Bayern star as Newcastle circle

Aston Villa have revived negotiations with Bayern Munich over a deal for Joao Palhinha as Unai Emery looks to add proven steel to his midfield.

The Athletic reports that Villa remain confident an agreement can be reached despite rival interest from Newcastle United. The preferred structure is understood to be a season-long loan containing an option to buy.

Bayern’s position remains the central obstacle. The German champions want a package worth around €30million, either through an immediate permanent transfer or a purchase option attached to any temporary move.

Palhinha would bring extensive Premier League experience after previously starring for Fulham. His tackling, positioning and physical presence could give Villa a specialist defensive midfielder capable of making an immediate impact.

Newcastle’s involvement adds urgency, but Villa have reopened dialogue because they believe a compromise remains possible. The next stage will depend on whether Bayern soften their financial demands or Villa accept a potential €30million commitment.