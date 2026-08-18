Pompey join QPR and Blackburn in race for Liverpool defender after injury blow

Portsmouth have entered the race for Liverpool defender Luke Chambers as John Mousinho urgently searches for cover following Connor Ogilvie’s injury setback.

The Athletic reports that Pompey are monitoring the 22-year-old, who may be permitted to leave Anfield on loan before the deadline. QPR and Blackburn Rovers are also pursuing him.

Ogilvie has yet to resume training after undergoing knee surgery earlier this summer. His delayed recovery has again left Portsmouth short of natural options on the left side of defence.

Chambers offers more than simple cover. He can operate at left-back, wing-back or centre-back, giving Mousinho several ways to reshape his back line during a demanding Championship campaign.

The defender has strengthened his case during Liverpool’s pre-season programme, but regular senior football may now be prioritised.

Portsmouth can offer an immediate need and potential minutes, although competition from two divisional rivals means they must move quickly if Chambers becomes their preferred solution.