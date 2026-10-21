Celtic target cut-price deal for Blackburn star

Celtic have revived their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth, with a January move looking increasingly realistic.

The Hungarian could provide the long-term answer the Glasgow club have sought between the posts, while Blackburn risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

Football Insider reports that Celtic continue to “monitor” the 29-year-old, who has rejected contract offers at Ewood Park. Sources believe his previous £4m valuation has fallen sharply because of his contract position, giving the Bhoys a chance to negotiate a cut-price deal.

Toth is understood to be open to a Celtic Park switch, where European football would be a major pull.

Sam Johnstone and Viljami Sinisalo have both filled the No 1 role this season, but the club’s search for a settled first-choice keeper goes on. Celtic face competition, yet their interest has not gone away.