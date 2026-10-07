EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City join Celtic in race for Silkeborg midfielder

Bristol City are stepping up their Scandinavian scouting, with Silkeborg midfielder Villads Westh now being assessed as a possible future addition to their engine room.

Ontheminute.com understands the Robins have joined Celtic in monitoring the 22-year-old, whose displays in Denmark have caught the attention of clubs beyond the Superliga. The interest remains at the watching stage, with no bid or direct talks reported.

Westh has started all nine of Silkeborg’s league games this season and has contributed one goal and three assists. His latest standout display came in the 4-0 win at Lyngby, where he registered both a goal and an assist.

The former Kolding IF player offers Bristol City a younger midfielder with top-flight experience and clear upside. His route from the Danish second tier to Silkeborg’s first team has been rapid.

A deal would not be straightforward. Westh is under contract until the end of 2029, giving Silkeborg ample protection as Celtic and now Bristol City build their knowledge of his game.