EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Aston Villa on alert for IFK Gothenburg wonderkid

Manchester United and Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on IFK Gothenburg prospect Oliver Månsson as both clubs continue to scan Scandinavia for emerging talent.

The youngster has started to draw interest in Sweden, putting him on the radar of two of the Premier League’s most prominent recruitment departments.

Ontheminute.com understands that both sides are monitoring Månsson’s development rather than making a move. United and Villa have made early identification of high-upside players a key part of their wider recruitment work, and the Gothenburg youngster has become a name to follow.

IFK Gothenburg will be keen to keep his focus on football, while any future interest must first develop into something more concrete. For Månsson, continued progress at club level could bring stronger attention as Premier League teams finalise their long-term plans.

The next few months could prove significant for a player whose profile is beginning to rise.