EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland eye Norwich midfield star

Sunderland have identified Norwich City midfielder Paris Maghoma as a player to watch as they shape future options in the middle of the pitch.

The 25-year-old has found a more prominent role at Carrow Road after leaving Brentford, and his energetic, forward-thinking game has caught attention.

Ontheminute.com understands the Black Cats are keeping tabs on Maghoma, although no approach has been made to Norwich. Sunderland’s recruitment staff are continuing to assess midfield profiles, and his ability to drive play could make him an intriguing option.

Norwich signed Maghoma on a permanent deal in January and gave him a three-and-a-half-year contract, providing the Canaries with significant control. He has the versatility to influence games in central areas and bring runners into play, qualities that suit Sunderland’s longer-term planning.

Norwich will not want to entertain a quick departure, but Maghoma’s progress is now under close scrutiny.