EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona join Premier League clubs in race for Genk midfield starlet

August De Wannemacker’s rise at Genk is drawing attention from Spain, with Barcelona joining the queue for the Belgian midfielder.

The Catalan club adds a European dimension to a pursuit previously led by English sides.

Ontheminute.com understands Barcelona are monitoring the 17-year-old alongside Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Newcastle United. No bid has been made, but the number of clubs tracking his progress is rising.

De Wannemacker has the type of profile that attracts long-range recruitment planning. Comfortable as a No 8 or in a more advanced midfield role, he combines technical potential with the work rate required to compete out of possession.

That flexibility has helped him earn regular exposure with Jong Genk, while his Belgium youth international involvement has strengthened his standing. His pathway remains crucial.

Genk’s contract with De Wannemacker runs until 2028. Barcelona’s interest does not force a quick decision, but it will make the competition around the teenager even harder to ignore.